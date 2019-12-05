The Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), for the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations. The entertainment, organised by Axle Media, will be provided from 10.30pm on 31 December to 3am on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

GCS has been working closely with Axle Media in order to provide highly entertaining celebrations. The programme of events is as follows:

10.30pm: Jetstream

Midnight: Spectacular Fireworks Display

12.10am: The Legal Aliens

2:00am: No Limits Entertainment

Gibraltar Cultural Services invites everyone to go down to Casemates to enjoy the festivities.