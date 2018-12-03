New Year’s Eve in Gibraltar – Schedule of Events

The Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations. The events that are been organised by Axle Media will be held on Monday 31st December 2018 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3 am on Tuesday 1st January 2019.

GCS has been working closely with Axle Media in order to provide very entertaining celebrations. The programme of events is as follows: 10.30pm The Jeremy Perez Session Band Midnight Spectacular Fireworks Display 12.10am Life In Stereo 1:50 am DJ F-Grove The Gibraltar Cultural Services invites the general public to go down to Casemates and enjoy the festivities.