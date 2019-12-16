Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce the New Year’s Classical Concert for 2020 as part of its cultural events calendar. The event will be organised for the Government of Gibraltar by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

The Society will be organising two New Year’s Concerts featuring the well-known orchestra, The European Sinfonietta, conducted by the eminent James Ham, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Tuesday 7th January 2020. The first one will be an Orchestral Concert for children at 5.30pm, followed by an adult concert at 8.30pm.

The Minister for Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage and Culture, The Hon. Prof. John Cortes MBE MP said:

‘We are very proud to once again host the New Year’s Concerts for the whole family to enjoy together, focused on entertaining our children and introducing a new generation to the beauty and wonder of classical music. We have been working very closely with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and sincerely thank them for making it all happen’.

Tickets for the Orchestral Concert for children are free of charge for kids and their families. These free tickets can be collected at the City Hall, Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery reception as from Tuesday 10th December between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Tickets are limited to 6 per person. The attending children’s ID cards must be shown.

Tickets for the evening’s performance, priced at £20 will go on sale also as from Tuesday 10th December and will be available from Sacarello’s Coffee Shop in Irish Town, the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or from the Society on 200 72134 or www.philharmonic.gi. A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the City Hall, Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery reception.