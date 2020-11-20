-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The Ministry of Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port is pleased to announce the successful installation of a new sliding security bollard system at Casemates Gates which is now operational commencing on Friday 20th November 2020 as from 09:15am.

This innovative surface mounted bollard system consists of two fixed bollards on a plate with a single central sliding bollard to provide access into Casemates. The low profile configuration of this system allows the installation of these bollards in areas where deep excavations are not feasible due to existing infrastructure in the ground. The configuration also allows constant pedestrian access even whilst closed.

This new hostile vehicle mitigation device at Casemates Gates is the first of its kind in Gibraltar and its performance will be monitored before more locations are rolled out to safely and effectively secure the Town Centre from unauthorised vehicles. The aperture between the fixed bollards also acts as a speed calming measure meaning when the sliding bollard is open, vehicles would need to reduce their speed to transit through.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “In line with the Government’s manifesto commitment to remove the temporary Jersey barriers for permanent retractable bollards or barriers, this is a step in the right direction to control and regulate the movement of vehicular traffic in the Town Centre, whilst providing the adequate protection to the public.”

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleGovernment welcomes UK Sovereign Guarantee
Next articleThe Spirit of Christmas and Illuminations
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR