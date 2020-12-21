New Restrictions Announced Ahead of Christmas

In a parliamentary meeting at 3:30pm today (21st December 2020), new measures were announced following a spike, bringing the total to 202 positive cases.

The Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo, stated that a new strain of the virus has emerged, which is 70% more virile, although not more dangerous.

As from midnight tonight masks should be worn in every public place. This will only be exempted for people with conditions that require it, and those exercising by cycling or running (not walking).

All catering establishments are to remain closed until at least 11th of January, with the exception of takeaway and delivery services. The Government will be helping to compensate those who have complied with the rules so far.

All organised activities such as the Polar Bear Swim are cancelled.

The Government strongly advise that the maximum number of households mixing should be no more than 3.

Non-essential retail will not be shut down, but the same measures implemented in April will apply again now, such as tight controls on the number of people inside shops, and hygiene on entry and exit.

Over 70s will not be locked down, but the Governments strongest advice is that they should act as if they were. Golden Hour is therefore cancelled until at least the 11th of January. “We will bring you what you need, but please stay home,” urged the CM.

All in-person worship is cancelled for the foreseeable.

Schools are not likely to open until the 11th of January. Parents are urged to make arrangements. Digital teaching with resume for “as long as necessary”. More will be announced on the 27th December, 4pm in a live press conference.

All persons who can, should start working remotely as from tomorrow.

Individuals should not organise parties at their places of work.

We have now moved to ‘major incident’ in the GHA. No visitors to GHA premises will be permitted. All GHA staff leave is cancelled. ERS visits are now closed.

The Government’s advice is to stay home, work from home where possible, and only go out if imperative.

The CM concluded: “No one dies from missing a Christmas party. No one dies from not being able to buy the present they wanted. But an elderly person may die if we do not follow these rules, and that is why we are doing this. To protect the vulnerable.”