ISOLAS LLP has announced the appointment of popular property lawyer Sarah Miles to Partner, as Gibraltar continues to ease lockdown restrictions and boost the economy.

Sarah, who joined the firm in December 2012, has been instrumental in developing the firm’s property and private client areas. She is acknowledged by Chambers & Partners as one of the leading property practitioners in the jurisdiction.

Sarah regularly advises banks on lending facilities for residential and commercial matters and is the go-to person for property-related advice. She has built up a strong client portfolio over the years and is praised for her ‘efficiency and client orientated approach’.

In addition to her property work, Sarah has been active in the introduction of key new legislation acting for HM Government of Gibraltar in the drafting of the Fair Trading Act and the legal framework required for the establishment of an Office of Fair Trading in Gibraltar, including the Code of Conduct for Estate Agents

Sarah also drafted the legislation in relation to the Lasting Powers of Attorney & Capacity Act 2018 which removed a lacuna in our legislation and brought us up to date with modern international legislative practice.

Commenting on the appointment ISOLAS LLP Senior Partner, Peter Isola, said “I am delighted to welcome Sarah to the partnership, a well-respected lawyer with a strong positive attitude.

This appointment, at this time, demonstrates the firm’s confidence in Sarah and our determination to retain our status as a market leader in the property and private client sectors. In the challenging economic times currently being faced both internationally and in Gibraltar, Sarah further strengthens ISOLAS and brings the high work ethic required to be a partner at ISOLAS LLP.

I look forward to continuing to work with Sarah, as part of the team at ISOLAS, for many years to come.”