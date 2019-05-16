HM Government of Gibraltar is delighted to announce plans to create a new Park in the area between the MidTown Development and the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre.

The park will be similar in style to the hugely popular Commonwealth Park, which it will link to via the Leisure Centre and along Queensway. There will be large grass areas as well as an open paved area, which will be available for use for projections, performances and other events.

The project will see the planting of 80 new mature trees, which will provide a shaded canopy and a new carbon sink for Gibraltar. It will also incorporate a natural children’s play area featuring wood structures in keeping with the environmental aims of the space. The junction linking Queensway and Reclamation road will be moved north along the edge of MidTown, allowing for a seamless pedestrian flow between the new park, the Leisure Centre and Commonwealth Park.

The Cross of Sacrifice will be moved from its current location on Winston Churchill Avenue to become a landmark feature of the new park. Its new location next to the British War Memorial will provide a new place for remembrance in a green area at the heart of town, and will provide the opportunity to conduct the annual Remembrance Day service in an open public space with minimum disruption to traffic.

Minister for Environment, Heritage and Climate Change John Cortes commented, “I am so very pleased to be able to announce this new park. Commonwealth Park has done so much for the community and for the environment that this was something that just had to happen. It is consistent with our Climate Change aims and will bring more new life – in more ways than one – into the heart of Gibraltar.”