New Mask Wearing Policy in Schools

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
51
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The Department of Education has reviewed its policy in regard to mask-wearing in schools and educational settings. A new policy has been developed in full consultation with Public Health Gibraltar and NASUWT Gibraltar. The policy will come into effect on Monday 23rd November and will apply to all HMGoG schools and educational settings.

The full policy can be accessed through the Department of Education’s website www.education.gov.gi or by clicking here.

The details in the policy put into implementation the guidance provided to the Department of Education by the Director of Public Health Gibraltar.

The Department of Education has developed this mask wearing policy in full consultation with Public Health Gibraltar and NASUWT Gibraltar.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleNo Deal Could Mean Private Medical Insurance When Visiting EU
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR