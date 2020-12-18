New COVID-19 measures announced following spike in cases

places after 4pm.

Given the expected increase in people in Main Street it is important to be careful when shopping. Please remember the importance of social distancing. When out shopping, maintain a safe 2 metre distance from others, wear a mask where you have to and wash your hands often.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, said: ‘It is extremely difficult for us to have to announce these new measures today, particularly as we enter the final week leading up to the holidays. However, we must do everything we can to protect our elderly and our medical resources as a result of the current spike in active COVID-19 cases in our community. Please, do your own bit to help. Consider who you plan to meet up with over the holidays and keep your social contacts to a minimum. It is particularly important to avoid mixing bubbles and to avoid contact between younger generations and those who are elderly. It is up to all of us to be responsible and to do all we can to flatten the curve.’