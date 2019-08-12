The Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning has installed a new style car-shaped bicycle rack at Europort Road, an area that has fast become Gibraltar’s main cycling hub.

This innovative bicycle parking solution sends a clear message of a move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly use of our public highway by using the space normally occupied by one single motor vehicle to park up to 10 bicycles.

This adds to the growing stock of bicycle parking in Gibraltar and further encourages alternative and sustainable modes of transport locally.

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, the Hon. Paul Balban said:

“10 bicycles potentially means 10 less cars on the road and that can only be good for Gibraltar and good for the environment. The Ministry will continue to provide cycling infrastructure throughout Gibraltar which is critical if we are to encourage sustainable alternative modes of transport.”