New Building Rules To Improve Accessibility For People With Disabilities

The Ministry of Equality, in conjunction with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning, has announced the Approved Document R of the Building Rules. It addresses all aspects of building and is aimed at improving accessibility to buildings and structures. This approved document is similar to the Part M document in the UK.

The Department of Town Planning and Building Control and the Department of Equality has worked in conjunction with the Gibraltar Law Offices and to ensure that this approved document be introduced in Gibraltar.

Most building works in Gibraltar require Building Rules approval. Building Regulations are separated into different categories addressing all aspects of a building and are aimed at improving the environment in which we live. These particular guidelines are aimed at making buildings more inclusive of people with disabilities.

These new Rules will apply to all new building works, future building applications and any modifications that require building or planning approval. The Government claims that the implementation of these requirements will benefit society as a whole.

By following the guidance on this Approved Document, architects and design professionals will be assisted in achieving compliance and greater inclusion and accessibility in their designs.

Notwithstanding, the Government has been subjecting all Government projects and refurbishments to the regulations’ principals during the past couple of years.

Indeed, since 2015 the Department of Equality has organised for specific training on accessibility to buildings for both the public and private sectors. Training has been delivered by About Access (UK) and in all, over 200 individuals have participated.

All key Government professionals and technical staff have undergone this training to ensure that they are conversant with the new rules so as to implement them and also importantly, enforce them.