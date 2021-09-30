BY EVELYN HEIS
With autumnal weather approaching, there’s no better way to pass the time than by curling up on the sofa with a hot drink and a throw blanket, being absorbed by a TV show. Though, sometimes, these moments of bliss are curtly interrupted by our inability to choose what series to watch; there are just too many to choose from! But worry not, we’ve compiled a ‘Netflix Series Round-up’ recommending five must-see, binge-worthy Netflix series to keep you amused this autumn.
THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE (2018) – HORROR
Inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, this one-season miniseries will have you hiding under the covers, yet totally gripped. Alternating between the past and the present day, The Haunting of Hill House follows the lives of five children who grew up in the haunted ‘Hill House’ mansion and the incidents that led up to the night they fled the paranormal grounds. Now adults, the Crain family are as troubled as ever, suffering from crippling ill mental health, substance abuse, loss, and estrangement, as a result of the traumatic experiences they shared at Hill House. Almost thirty years, and another tragedy later, the family are brought together again and forced to revisit their past. Has the house affected their lives forever? Or will they be able to finally get away, once and for all?
The Haunting of Hill House is much more than just jump scares and creepy ghosts, depicting an extremely captivating and original plot filled with phenomenal performances, characters that you cannot get enough of, and superb cinematography- making the whole experience worthwhile.
MONEY HEIST (2017-2021) – ACTION & CRIME
Get your red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks ready, because the million-Euro heist is about to begin. Introducing Money Heist (also known as La Casa De Papel), a Spanish-speaking, five-season series, centred around the lives of ‘El Profesor’ and his team of city-named delinquents who attempt to rob the National Mint of Spain in the first two seasons and the Bank of Spain in the remaining three. Narrated by one of the robbers, Tokyo, the series unveils the intricacies of their heist, the lives of the delinquents before being scouted by El Profesor, and the difficulties they face as robbers who are now Spain’s most-wanted criminals. Synthesised with flashbacks and time-jumps, this captivating narrative depicts the complex million-Euro heist from within, shedding light on the main character’s perspectives. Before you know it, you’ll be rooting for these city-named criminals, falling in love with their characters and singing ‘Bella Ciao’ at the top of your lungs.
STRANGER THINGS (2016-) – SCI-FI/FANTASY
Set in 1983 within the small, suburban town of Hawkins, Indiana, the sudden disappearance of Will Byers, a young boy in the community, triggers a peculiar chain of events that leads to the uncovering of government-kept secrets, interdimensional creatures, and a strange little girl with telekinetic powers. Following Will’s disappearance, other members of the community begin to go missing, but due to the eerie nature of these cases the local authorities are stumped… Now desperate, Will’s mother, Joyce, starts to dig a little deeper, accompanied by the police chief, Hopper, and, though they don’t know it at the time, Will’s brother Jonathan, his old friend Nancy, and Will’s twelve-year-old best friends, who begin to uncover the truth about the government’s laboratory experiments with the help of the strange girl. Before they know it, their world is flipped upside down and filled with ‘stranger things’ they never knew existed. Will they successfully find Will and return him back to safety? Or will the government find out what they’re up to before they get the chance to?
GILMORE GIRLS (2000-2007) – DRAMA & FEEL- GOOD
Following the lives of Lorelai, a thirty-two-year-old single mother, and Rory Gilmore, her sixteen-year-old daughter, this early 2000s show is undoubtedly one of the most comforting shows to watch in the colder months. The Gilmore girls live in the small town of Stars Hollow, where they are surrounded by hilariously unusual town meetings, parades, and community events, incited by their crazy, yet loveable, neighbours. Lorelai has a dream of running her own inn, with the help of her clumsy, yet talented, chef best-friend Sookie, while bookworm and studious Rory longs to go to Harvard one day. But when Lorelai is faced with financial troubles, she is forced to rekindle with her wealthy parents, whom she ran away from sixteen years prior, for the sake of Rory’s education. With Emily and Richard Gilmore now in the picture, the Gilmore girls must attend a weekly, Friday night dinner hosted at their house, which becomes a hot-spot for familiar arguments and witty repartees.
Gilmore Girls is a sweet, witty, and entertaining coming-of-age series that explores different family dynamics, the importance of friendships, and possible love interests for Lorelai and Rory, within the unusual and magical setting of Stars Hollow. If you’re a lover of coffee, literature, film-references, and more, then Gilmore Girls is definitely the show for you.