THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE (2018) – HORROR

Inspired by Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, this one-season miniseries will have you hiding under the covers, yet totally gripped. Alternating between the past and the present day, The Haunting of Hill House follows the lives of five children who grew up in the haunted ‘Hill House’ mansion and the incidents that led up to the night they fled the paranormal grounds. Now adults, the Crain family are as troubled as ever, suffering from crippling ill mental health, substance abuse, loss, and estrangement, as a result of the traumatic experiences they shared at Hill House. Almost thirty years, and another tragedy later, the family are brought together again and forced to revisit their past. Has the house affected their lives forever? Or will they be able to finally get away, once and for all?

The Haunting of Hill House is much more than just jump scares and creepy ghosts, depicting an extremely captivating and original plot filled with phenomenal performances, characters that you cannot get enough of, and superb cinematography- making the whole experience worthwhile.