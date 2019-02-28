On the SS19 catwalks, a certain oxymoronic laidback elegance weaved its way quite subtly through many shows, often manifested in simple-yet-structured silhouettes, perfectly complemented by soft and delicate tones. On the other hand, many shows were brilliantly eclectic and bursting with energy and colour, showcasing a variety of bold prints and vibrant accessories. In summary, there’s something for absolutely every sartorial preference this season, from the most minimalist styles right up to that which will suit your most daring fashionistas.

Whatever you think you may want this spring, these upcoming trends will have you covered.

LEOPARD PRINT

Let’s just get this out of the way! Anyone could have easily assumed that animal prints had absolutely reached their peak this year, but, alas, it is my duty to report that, according to the runways, as well as the seemingly unwavering high demand from the consumer, leopard print is standing its ground for spring and summer yet again!

What has changed slightly is the aesthetic, making way for a more demure and elegant style than we’ve seen before. Dainty leopard print midi skirts have been all over the place recently, so keep your eyes peeled for more refined and neutral pieces.

NEON

Appropriately reflective of the 1980s comeback, the runways were teeming with highlighter-bright colours this season. This is probably one of the most prominent trends of the year, and definitely, the one that has been latched onto most quickly by bloggers, street style personalities, and high-street shops alike.

It can seem like a pretty daunting palette to tackle, but if you’re not quite ready to dive in head first, there are definitely subtle ways to style it out. Pair a neon green tee with muted tones like a pair of black skinnies for a fun pop of colour, or better still, introduce it into your wardrobe slowly in the form of bright accessories.

BEIGE & SAGE GREEN

Sticking to the topic of colour and palette, one of the stand-out trends for spring/summer 2019, already proven by its immense social media coverage over the past couple of months, is simply beige – or shades of it; think blush, biscuit, oatmeal, camel, and basically any other names we can conjure up for it.

Head-to-toe tonal dressing; layers of soft colours dominated the runways, and in stark contrast to neon, is a trend that translates seamlessly into our everyday lives. It is a palette that inherently looks expensive, and, most importantly, is elegant and stylish without being difficult to execute. The key is to make use of different textures and mix various tones to avoid drowning yourself in one colour.

On a similar note, if you’re not into the neon green trend, you’ll be happy to know that there’s another green on the scene. Sage is this season’s key colour to experiment with. Some are calling it sea-foam, others mint or pistachio, but either way, expect to see this subtle and soothing pastel tone all over the high-street in the next couple of months.

MOCK CROC/SNAKE

From leopard and zebra, to dalmatian and even cow prints, it seems that the fashion industry has made its way through the entire animal kingdom over the last few seasons. But winter allowed us a cheeky peek into the new addition to the line-up. It’s the year of the cold-blooded creatures; snakes and crocs!

While obnoxious and in-your-face, yes it’s easy to go all out with this print, but equally, it’s also possible to merely dip your toe into the water with something as simple yet eye-catching as a snake-print box bag.

From printed belts and handbags, to smart boots and tie-waist shirt dresses, these prints add an effortless touch of glam to any look, but equally inject a cool grungy edge, if that’s your preferred style. Either way, the high street is positively jam-packed with snake and croc print pieces; simply take your pick.

TIE-DYE

Tie-dye made a surprise appearance in many recent collections, but this year, the styles on offer are looking a little more modern and fashion-forward, and less… Coachella.

Just as it doesn’t necessarily have to be “boho”, tie-dye also isn’t always a loud print, especially if you counterbalance its innate busyness with a muted colour palette to complement. From cropped shirts, to cute co-ords and oversized tees, it’s a perfect print to throw on without much thought, and still look effortlessly stylish this spring.

POLKA DOTS

Florals might be most people’s go-to spring print, but this year they will have a strong contender with polka dots; a classic print that keeps coming back year after year to prove its longevity. It’s minimalistic and classic, yet eye-catching and youthful, perfectly versatile, and looks good on everyone! A monochrome colourway seemed to be the designers’ top choice this year, but if the high-street is anything to go by, you can expect to see polka dots in all manner of styles, accessories and colours.