Representatives from the national Domestic Abuse Strategy working group recently attended a ‘Tackling Domestic Abuse & Violence’ conference in London.

Members from the Ministry of Equality, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Health Authority and the Borders and Coastguard Agency attended together.

The summit was organised by Inside Government UK and had guest speakers such as Jess Phillips MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Domestic Violence & Abuse, and representatives of Safelives, NHS England, College of Policing, Women’s Aid & Domestic Abuse and Housing Alliance to name a few.

The forum touched on many important issues at hand like reviewing policy updates and regulatory innovations and providing insight on how a range of different stakeholders continue to support those most in need.

Additionally, there was a lot of emphasis on coercive and controlling behaviour, an offence recently introduced in the UK and which is in the process of being introduced in Gibraltar.

As an interactive forum, delegates were allowed to get involved throughout the conference as it progressed.

Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento MP, who chairs the national strategy, said: ‘Domestic abuse is something that has been in the forefront of my agenda. It is fundamental that training on such an important and sensitive subject be continuous in order to strengthen our understanding and keep up with innovative and new projects, as well as form crucial links whilst networking with other professionals from different areas of expertise. I have the benefit of an excellent multi agency team of professionals who work together in a co-ordinated fashion to ensure that we deliver in a systematic way.’