This year the National Day Fancy Dress Competition will be organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at the Lobby of Parliament in Main Street.

Registration forms can be collected and handed back in when completed, from the John Mackintosh Hall, Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 9.30pm. They will be available until Friday 6th September 2019 or on the day. Registration will be on the 10th September between 9:30am and 10:00am.

The event is open to everyone in the following categories:

• 6 years and under

• 7 to 11 years old

All those taking part are required to be there on the day by 10am. Judging will commence at 10.30am.

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently if not exclusively. Originality of design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners.

The three winning entries in each category will each receive a trophy and gift vouchers. All entries will receive a participation medal.

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi