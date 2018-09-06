National Day Beach Information

Members of the public are hereby advised that the Lifeguard Service at Public Beaches will conclude on National Day, Monday 10th September 2018; this being the last day during which this service will be active.

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that the setting up of beach furniture overnight is not an authorised practice. Nonetheless, as in previous years, beachgoers wishing to set up in preparation for National Day will be allowed to do so the evening of Sunday 9th September 2018 but not earlier.

We urge all beachgoers, appealing to their sense of community, to refrain from setting up or cordoning off areas of public beach any earlier, as this would only cause unnecessary disruptions to the daily beach operation. Firstly, it would prevent the adequate cleaning of the beaches and then it could cause unnecessary inconvenience and pose a danger to beach users, creating delays in the access to the shoreline in the case of an emergency.

We thank all beachgoers for their co-operation and wish them all an enjoyable National Day.