NATIONAL DAY AIRBORNE ACTIVITY

Gibraltar Cultural Services, who are coordinating the National Day events with the Self- Determination Gibraltar Group (SDGG), wish to advise the public on several airborne activities taking place on 10 September.

Aerobatic Displays

This year there will be three aerobatic displays by Richard Goodwin in his highly modified Pitts Special S2S, ‘The Muscle Biplane.’ The aircraft’s extensive modification programme has given this biplane enhanced capabilities, allowing it to perform its unique brand of aerobatics. Richard is an ex-RAF Tornado pilot who now flies for a commercial airline.

The public should be aware that Winston Churchill Avenue will be closed for the aircraft to take off and land at 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

Drones

As part of the National Day Celebrations at Casemates, a Gibraltar based Drone operator, has been contracted to provide photographic support throughout the celebrations.

A suitable launch site on the roof of the building forming the northern part of Casemates has been identified, which is suitable for the drone to provide vertical only launches up to a height of 200ft.

Special Effects

The final moments of the political rally in Casemates will include firecrackers, smoke machines and confetti canons.