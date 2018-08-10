National Day Accessibility Passes

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) wishes to remind persons wanting a space at the wheelchair viewing platform or the stand for persons with a mobility disability that the closing date is Tuesday 28th August 2018.

Persons will be able to obtain tickets on a first come served basis by contacting the Gibraltar Cultural Services directly on telephone 20067236 before the 28th August 2018, to register and pick up their ticket. Ticket holders may be accompanied by one other person. Blue badge to be presented on the collection of tickets. No tickets will be available on the 10th of September.

There will also be a spectator stand of 50 seats for the elderly that will be made available on National Day on a first come first served basis.

The National Day Celebrations are once again at its original venue in Casemates Square. Celebrations begin at 9:30 am from the Square with live music and performances.