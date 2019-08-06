The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) wishes to remind persons wanting a space at the wheelchair viewing platform or the stand for persons with a mobility disability that the closing date is Friday 30thAugust 2019.

Persons will be able to obtain tickets on a first come served basis by contacting the Gibraltar Cultural Services directly on telephone 20067236 before the 30thAugust 2019, to register and pick up their ticket. Ticket holders may be accompanied by one other person. Blue badge to be presented on collection of tickets. No tickets will be available on the 10thSeptember.

There will also be a spectator stand of 50 seats for the elderly that will be made available on National Day on a first come first served basis.

The National Day Celebrations are once again at its original venue in Casemates Square. Celebrations begin at 9.30am from the Square with live music and performances.