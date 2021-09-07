-advertisement-
The Government strongly encourages members of the public to exercise civic consciousness and community responsibility during National Day.

Gibraltar needs to live with and beyond COVID, as COVID has not gone away. Plans for the 2021 National Day celebrations have been revised in light of the recent COVID-19 cases on the Rock.

The advice from Public Health is to avoid large public gatherings. Family or friend gatherings at beaches, swimming pools or other areas, should be kept to small groups and social distancing requirements should be adhered to.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please inform GHA 111 at the earliest opportunity and strictly follow their direction.

The Minister with responsibility for Public Health, Prof John Cortes, said: “It is up to every Gibraltarian to act responsibly during National Day, in the best interests of Gibraltar, and so protect our families, friends and community in these still extraordinary times. If you do choose to make use of our beaches, bathing pavilion and swimming pools, keep group sizes to a minimum, keep a safe distance from others outside your social bubble and practise good hand hygiene. And so, safely and responsibly, enjoy National Day!”.

