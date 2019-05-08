NATIONAL CELEBRATIONS 2019

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) are pleased to confirm that this year’s National Celebrations will be held from Friday 23rdAugust to the Tuesday 10thSeptember 2019.

The SDGG is working with the Gibraltar Cultural Services to produce a programme of events for the three weeks. The programme will include the Annual Gibraltar Fair, Art and Photographic Competitions amongst other cultural and social events including the National Day events on Tuesday 10thSeptember 2019.

As part of the Celebrations the SDGG is pleased to announce that they will be organising the Shop Window competition as part of the National Celebrations.

SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION

Entry forms forms can be collected and handed back when completed, at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.

The competitions are open to all shops. The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively. Originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners. Prizes will be awarded to the three winning entries in each competition.

For further information please contact the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi