More opportunities showcased at this year’s University Open Day

The University will be hosting its annual Open Day on Tuesday 19th June. The public event will showcase the institution’s expanded course offering and will include campus tours and interactive sessions.

The University has gone through a period of growth over the last year and its course provision now includes new undergraduate, postgraduate and professional development opportunities aimed at the local community. Nadine Collado, Director of Professional Development and Short Courses at the University said, ‘The Open Day is our way of welcoming everyone on campus, presenting what we offer and sharing what’s planned for the year ahead. Whether you’re a working professional interested in enhancing your career or taking on a new challenge, or you’re a school/college leaver in discovering an opportunity at an undergraduate level, there will be a course for you.’

The event will provide information on all programmes offered at the University, including its new BBA (Hons) Bachelor of Business Administration, undergraduate Sports Management MSptM, MSc Marine Science & Climate Change as well as specialist language courses. In addition, visitors to the Open Day can meet the staff and tutors who deliver the courses giving them an opportunity to ask questions, check out the facilities on campus and get that all-important ‘feel’ for the place.

Breakout sessions will be delivered throughout the event and subjects covered include; business, accounting, AAT, CILEx, Law, Sports, Marine Science and Climate Change, specialist language courses, research opportunities and Nursing (via GHA).

The event is open to the public and takes place on Tuesday 19th June between 16:30-19:30 at the Europa Point Campus