More Names Announced for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

The Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival has announced a list of more names of who will be travelling to Gibraltar for this year’s edition.

Joining the festival for the first time this year are:

Levison Wood

Originally from Stoke-on-Trent, Levison studied History at the University of Nottingham, before attending Sandhurst and serving as an Officer in the British Parachute Regiment. His journalism has taken him all over the world.

Levison will be talking about his expeditions; walking the length of the Nile, Walking The Himalayas, Walking The Americas, from Russia To Iran and across 13 countries of the Arabian Peninsula. In October 2018, Levison will embark on a new national theatre tour, following his successful 32 date show ‘An Evening with Levison Wood’. In 2011 he was made a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

Dr Brian Klaas

Dr Klass is a Fellow in Global Politics at the London School of Economics and a columnist for The Washington Post.

In an event entitled The Despot’s Apprentice, Dr Klaas will be talking about Donald Trump.

An expert on authoritarianism, Brian Klaas is well placed to recognise the warning signs of tyranny. He argues forcefully that with every autocratic tactic or tweet, Trump further erodes democratic norms in the world’s most powerful democracy.

The Despot’s Apprentice is an urgent exploration of the unique threat that Trump poses to global democracy—and how to save it from him before it’s too late.

Norman Davies

Professor Norman Davies is a British historian of Welsh descent, known for his best-selling publications on the history of Europe and the British Isles.