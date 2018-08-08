Moplay Announce Sleeve Partnership With Watford FC

Gibraltar-based Addison Global: The Creators of MoPlay, are delighted to announce an agreement with Watford FC to become the club’s new sleeve partner from the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

MoPlay is a revolutionary new mobile betting brand, launched with ambitious plans to upgrade the game. Its new app provides customers with a fast, simple, personal and secure service, aimed at enhancing user experience like never before.

MoPlay boasts a bold, modern design tailored for a new generation of tech-savvy sports fans, and is purpose-built to bring them a more entertaining way to play. Our offering focusses on live in-play experiences for the micro-moments that matter most across its product portfolio of sports, casino and games.

As Watford finalises preparations for the new Premier League season, we are delighted to share in their vision for on and off pitch growth over the next 12 months and beyond.=

The new relationship will see our full MoPlay logo appear on the sleeve of the Watford home shirt, while the brand’s app icon will sit proudly on the away shirt sleeve. This is Watford’s largest sleeve sponsorship deal to date, and we are delighted to welcome them as a strategic partner to coincide with the launch of our exciting new brand.

MoPlay will be working closely with the club to develop activation initiatives in a range of markets. We look forward to rewarding Watford’s fans for their support – and we will be announcing a number of initiatives that will delight their most ardent supporters.

Juergen Reutter, MoPlay CEO, said:

“Securing a shirt sleeve presence in the Premier League, so soon after our launch, is a true statement of intent for the MoPlay brand. We’re delighted to be partnering with Watford, a club on the up, and one we feel a genuine synergy with. Since our first meeting with Watford’s representatives, we’ve been hugely impressed by the club, its authenticity and its ambition. Our objectives are fully aligned in terms of global expansion and offering enhanced experiences for a new generation of fans. Our motto is to #MoveOnUp, and we aim to make that ethos a reality with Watford, on and off the pitch, during the season ahead.”

Spencer Field, Commercial Director of Watford FC, said:

“This is an important year for the club, as we strive to increase our global reach while continuing to make our fans proud by doing things differently in the Watford way. We are thrilled to have found a partner, in MoPlay, that matches our ethos by looking to disrupt the betting industry by offering their customers a more engaging and enjoyable experience.”