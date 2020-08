Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar wishes to inform the public that, so far, over a hundred Covid-19 tests are being carried out every working day at the mobile testing station.

There have been minor changes to the timings of other test stations:

Mondays: Piazza from 0730 – 1200

Wednesdays: Piazza from 0730 – 1200

Thursdays: Morrisons from 0730 – 1200

Fridays: Morrisons from 0730 – 1200

Saturdays: Morrisons from 0730 – 1130