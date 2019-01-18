Quest Gibraltar is a Young Enterprise team hoping to bring patriotism alive in children’s hearts, through their new book Mo the Macaque and his Journey through Time. Quest’s book aims to make Gibraltar’s history easily accessible to children by simplifying its concepts, and synthesising them into Mo’s unique journey. By following a carefully crafted storyline, children will hopefully be able to enjoy learning about Gibraltar’s history, and become more educated on past events that helped to shape Gibraltar into the proud nation it is today. The team explains: “We found there to be an extremely limited number of children’s books based on Gibraltar’s history, and so we created our book in order to keep our special past going throughout future generations.”



The book itself was mainly written by Co-Managing Director, Sophie Macdonald, and it was illustrated by Quests operations managers, Emma Ocaña and Julian Gerada. After a lot of research and artwork, they were able to slowly piece together the pages of the book, resulting in the product it is today.

Keep an eye on Quests Facebook page for more information on how to purchase a book for yourself. Quest will be holding a Treasure Hunt in The Alameda Gardens on Saturday 2nd of February, so come along!