Miss Gibraltar Supports Local Charities

Miss Gibraltar Fundraises for The TAOURARTE Education Charitable Association

Miss Gibraltar 2018, Star Farrugia attending The TAOURARTE Education Charitable Association Flag day where she helped the volunteers raise money at the Piazza.

The TAOURARTE Education Charitable Association works to help the village of Taourarte which is located in the Rif Mountains of northern Morocco. Their objective is to provide funds for girls to attend boarding school in Chefchaouen, Morocco, to be able to provide a good environment for learning and able less fortunate young children to be able to have an education.

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar – Lunar Walk

Miss Gibraltar 2018, Star Farrugia attended the annual Breast Cancer Support Lunar Walk on Friday where she helped other volunteers with the registration followed by cutting the ribbon to officially start the walk. The walk started at midnight, participants walked down the airstrip and back to casemates where they could see the stunning Moorish Castle lit up in pink.

The Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar works throughout the year raising awareness and funds that then go back into the community by supporting individuals and organisations including the GHA in purchasing equipment and training professionals.

