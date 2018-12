The Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport, the Hon Steven Linares has sent a message of best wishes on behalf of everyone in Gibraltar to Miss Gibraltar 2018 Star Farrugia. Star is participating at the Miss World Finals taking place in Sanya, China this coming Saturday 8th December 2018.

The text of the message reads as follows: “On behalf of everyone in Gibraltar I wish you the very best of luck for Saturday’s Miss World Pageant. Everyone back home is extremely proud of you”.