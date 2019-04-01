YDS is proud to announce that the Miss Gibraltar contestants have chosen to support the local charity GibSams during this year’s Miss Gibraltar campaign.

The contestants all felt that that GibSams was providing a much-needed anonymous and confidential service for the whole community, on a volunteer basis, to help those with personal issues who might not reach out to friends and family.

YDS will be working with GibSams and the Miss Gibraltar contestants in the promotion of the services in various events during the lead up to the Miss Gibraltar show on 1st June 2019.

Chairperson, Marie Lou Guerrero, added:

“I am delighted that the Miss Gibraltar contestants have chosen to support GibSams this year and it is good to know that these young women are conscious of the issues we are addressing and want to raise more awareness by using the Miss Gibraltar platform for a worthy cause”

The aim of GibSams this year is to spread the feeling of hope to all those who call or are in contact in anyway with the charity. The charity has big plans for 2019, with projects to increase its helpline hours, introduce other services such as a text messaging ‘chat’ line and other initiatives.

Raising Awareness and the Outreach Campaign, with schools, young people and the community in general is of the utmost importance, as we need to ensure that everyone knows about our free Helpline and contact the service whatever their emotional problem may be.

GibSams listeners can help with a whole range of issues, such as breakdown in a relationship, bullying, loneliness, feelings of depression and anxiety, suicidal thoughts or any other issue that is causing a person mental distress.

The charity’s free anonymous and confidential helpline #116123 is open Mondays to Fridays from 4:00 pm to midnight and 7:00pm to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays

It is OK not to be OK and it is OK to talk. Let’s get Gibraltar talking!