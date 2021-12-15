Janice Sampere, who has been a fantastic ambassador for Gibraltar, is currently in Puerto Rico participating at the Miss World Pageant. Janice is now getting ready for the spectacular final taking place this coming Thursday 16th December.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof John Cortes MBE MP has sent a message of best wishes on behalf of everyone in Gibraltar to Janice, which reads as follows: “On behalf of everyone on the Rock I wish you the very best of Gibraltarian luck for Thursday’s Miss World Final. Everyone back home is extremely proud of you and supporting you all the way.”