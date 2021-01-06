Prizes are:

Miss Gibraltar

£2,000 cash

£3,500 clothing allowance

Participation at Miss World 2021

1st Princess

£1,000 cash

£500 clothing allowance

2nd Princess

£500 cash

£500 clothing allowance

The Production Team are encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience. It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals from the entertainment & fashion industry.

The event and arrangements are subject to change depending on the situation at the time in relation to Covid. Details for registering online will be provided by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Entry forms are available from the Miss Gibraltar Office at the City Hall reception or John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street. For further information please contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: [email protected]