Miss Gibraltar 2020: Sneak Peek of the First 4 Contestants



Daniella Morillo, 23, Receptionist

“It has always been a dream of mine to enter Miss Gibraltar, and I feel it will help boost my confidence and self esteem. I would love to use this great platform to encourage other women in a positive way and end stereotypes.”

Isabella Gilbert, 24, Sales Assistant

I entered the pageant to boost my self confidence. If I won, I would enjoy being involved in supporting different local charities and helping the local community.”

Sarah Cruz, 24, Teacher

“My reason for entering is that I believe I can be a great ambassador to Gibraltar. I know I will give my very best and will be a Miss Gibraltar younger generations can relate to.”

Gail Cortes, 20

“I entered the pageant because it’s always been a dream of mine. I would like to be Miss Gibraltar to make a difference in our community.”