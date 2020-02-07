Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting young women to sign up to the 2020 Miss Gibraltar Pageant. The Pageant will be held on Saturday 6th June 2020 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre and its organisation this year is spearheaded by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibmedia.

Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at 6th June 2020) and not more than 26 years old (as at 31st December 2020). The first 10 contestants to sign for the Pageant will each receive £500. The winner of the Pageant will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later in the year.