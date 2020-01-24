Ministry of Equality Liaises with Cultural Services to Broaden Provision of Gender Equality Books at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

The Ministry of Equality continues to work closely with partners as part of its strategy to raise awareness of equality issues.

Last year, the Ministry for Equality met with Cultural Services to recommended a number of books on gender equality matters that could supplement the John Mackintosh Hall Library’s current provision.

The initial list of books recommended are aimed primarily at children and young people. These books were displayed at the recent fireside chat event organized by the Ministry of Equality at the Garrison Library. Recommended books include fairy tales and non-fiction texts that celebrate the achievements of women in fields where women have been traditionally under-represented, such as science, sport and art.

A number of the recommended books are international best sellers such as, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo, Prince Cinders and Princess Smartypants by Babette Cole, The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, Fantastically Great Women who changed the World by Kate Pankhurst and Women in Science and Women in Sport by Rachel Ignotofsky.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said, “Thanks to the enthusiasm at Cultural Services, I am very pleased to know that the younger members of our community will be able to access an increasingly broader range of books which challenge gender stereotypes and which promote diversity and inclusion. I am delighted to work with Cultural Services who have responded so positively to our suggestions and recommendations.”