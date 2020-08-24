Ministerial Reshuffle

Gilbert Licudi today communicated his decision to stand down from the Government.

In a conversation between CM Fabian Picardo and His Excellency, under the provisions of the Constitution, the following portfolio appointments were recommended as Particular Directions:

John Cortes will once again take on responsibility for Education and the University of Gibraltar.

Vijay Daryanani will be assigned responsibility for the Port, Maritime Services (including ship and yacht registration) and for the Gibraltar Air Terminal as well as new commercial aviation projects. This consolidates all aspects of transport under one ministry.

Albert Isola will take on responsibility for the Public Utilities.

Paul Balban will take over from Gilbert responsibility for Employment, Social Security, the Industrial Tribunal and Health and Safety.

Samantha Sacramento will take on responsibility for the Health Authority and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, Elderly Residential Services and the Care Agency, as well as the control of drugs, rehabilitation and Bruce’s Farm, together with the Fire Services, in addition to the responsibilities that she already holds.