Minister Sends Best Wishes to Football Teams in European Competition

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, said: “Lincoln Red Imps FC, Europa FC and St Joseph’s FC will all be involved in European competitions over the coming weeks and hopefully beyond. Our teams have drawn tough opposition but they now have experience on the European stage, which will help them in their attempts to progress as far as possible. I wish them the best of luck and will cheer them on.

“It is also a testament to how Gibraltar is viewed internationally that UEFA has also seen fit that the inaugural UEFA Champions League Preliminary Tournament be hosted locally. Once again, Gibraltar, and this case, in particular, Lincoln Red Imps FC together with the Gibraltar Football Association, will be tested and will no doubt demonstrate that as hosts we are never found wanting. All the best to all involved.”

