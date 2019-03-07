Minister Sacramento Hosts Equali-T Event for Girl Guiding Gibraltar

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento held an Equali-T event at Governor’s Parade for Girl Guiding Gibraltar to discuss ideas of gender equality.

A statement from the Ministry of Equality reads:

Minister for Equality, the Hon. Minister Sacramento, MP held an Equali-T event for Girl Guiding Gibraltar. This was organised by the Ministry of Equality at their offices at Governor’s Parade. This is the first event organised by the Ministry of Equality this year to mark International Women’s Day.

Minister Sacramento, who is also an Ambassador for the Girl Guiding Movement in Gibraltar, holds frequent meetings with the guides and their leaders to discuss general equality matters.

The aim of the Equali-T was to promote discussion on ideas of gender equality as well as to explain the workings of the Gibraltar Parliament and of women’s suffrage in Gibraltar and UK. The afternoon event also included a quiz on these issues in which everyone participated and enjoyed.

This is part of the work carried out by the Ministry of Equality to promote a more balanced representation of women in leadership positions.

Minister Sacramento said, “I am delighted to have hosted the Guides, Rangers and their leaders for a very special Equali-T. As their ambassador, I am keen to support their efforts to promote leadership and empowerment. My team at the Ministry of Equality and I will continue collaborating

with the Guides on equality matters throughout the year.”