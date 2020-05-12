Minister Invites Feedback on Road Closures

Minister for Transport and Traffic invite Comments and Public Feedback in respect of Announced Road Closures

The Minister for Transport and Traffic, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, invites residents and businesses who ordinarily require access to the areas of Line Wall Road, Cornwall’s Lane, Engineers Lane, City Mill Lane and Governor’s Street, to provide comments and feedback in respect of the recently announced key Pilot Scheme that will become operational as from the 1st June.

Those residents who may wish to meet the Minister to discuss the matter, are invited to send an e- mail to the Ministry for Business, Tourism and Transport by Thursday 14th May 2020 at 16:00. The address is mbtt@gibraltar.gov.gi

The Minster for Transport and Traffic, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “The Government is now actively carrying out the consultation process as the Chief Minister announced it would do. This in an exciting project for Gibraltar and I look forward to public involvement as this will give residents and businesses in the area an opportunity to express their views on this excellent project.”