Minister for Housing Announces Next Phase of Major Refurbishments to Housing Estates

Knight’s Court

Knight’s Court is a significant estate and provides for more than 100 homes. Over the years, this block has experienced issues with rainwater ingress and to date patch up repairs have been the norm. We are now able to offer the tenants of this block the benefit of a significant upgrade as part of the capital works programme.

The building will receive an in-depth external refurbishment of the facade, corridors, stairwells and roof areas and other ancillary works to the surrounding area. In effect the main areas to be attended to will be :

– Provision of a new mono pitched roof to allow for a clothes drying area where required – Refurbishment of all facades with a proprietary insulated render system

– Replacement of all existing windows and balcony doors with double glazed units

– Renovation to all internal common areas, corridors patios and stairwells

– Renovation of bin store area

– Works to the pathway leading to the lower parking area, together with the refurbishment of the parking itself

– Works to the lower middle entrance

Schomberg

Schomberg, also a block that provides a substantial number of homes, will also see a significant amount of investment, very much along the lines of that which has been outlined for Knight’s Court.

In addition to the major facade uplift, providing a weather proof membrane throughout by providing a new specialist insulation render system, the building will see the installation of new windows and mono-pitched roof.

The much needed embellishment and refurbishment will now give these estates an upgrade. The works will be phased throughout a five year period starting with the buildings which need it most. The tender process will now commence so this should see the first works commencing in the new year.

The Ministry for Housing will be working with the respective tenants’ associations as the different phases of the works are planned and delivered.

The Chief Minster the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP said “The transformation of our major housing estates is there for all to see. We have tackled the forgotten estates at Glacis, Laguna and Moorish Castle and others that were so neglected by the GSD in favour of luxury developments.

As a Government, we have demonstrated a track record in investment in improving our rental stock and with every project we learn to do it better. The Ministry for Housing has a focused 10 year plan during which they will complete the refurbishment of the remaining rental stock.

It must be remembered that the projects that have been undertaken already and those that we are yet to do relate to estates where our tenants continue to live. This means that they have to be managed carefully and properly to minimise disruption during the course of the works. This is not an easy task but i have the full confidence that the management team at the Ministry for Housing will do so in the best possible way.