Minister Engages with Public and Issues Survey on Primary Care Centre

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
21
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Today, the Minister for Health has launched an online Patient Satisfaction Survey to obtain feedback from users of the Primary Care Centre. The purpose of the survey is for the Minister to understand the issues with the Primary Care Centre directly from users themselves.

The survey will be open for one week and will be available online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCCsatisfactionsurvey

Anyone wishing to take part in the survey but is unable to do so online, may call the office of the Minister of Health on 20007386 and the survey can be completed for them by an officer from the Minister’s office.

Minister of Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento said, ‘Having consulted with the department, I also wish to listen to the members of the public and would like to hear from them. They can give us the best first-hand information which comes from those who are actually using the service. This information will be vital if we are to continue to improve the quality of carte that we provide and I look forward to hearing what people have to tell us.’

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleDisability, Equality and Customer Care Training for RGP
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR