The Gibraltar delegation has had a very productive few days at the LISW. It has been an excellent opportunity to interact with old contacts and create new ones as we move to the post pandemic era.

Minister Daryanani hosted a reception on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar where leading members of the maritime industry were present.

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim, was also in attendance, allowing Minister Daryanani to speak to him on maritime related matters with Gibraltar.

The Minister also attended a Maritime UK Parliamentary reception, where he met with Robert Courts MP, Minister for Shipping, Aviation and Security, Jim McMahon OBE MP, Shadow Transport Secretary and Mike Kane MP, Shadow Aviation and Maritime Minister.

Minister Daryanani said, “It has been a very important week for Gibraltar in London. We have met with leading figures in the maritime industry, renewed old contacts and made new ones. It is not easy to attract new business in these challenging times, but we are optimistic of doing so. At the same time it gave us the opportunity to market Gibraltar Maritime Week, which will take place in November. I was also fortunate to meet UK Minsters and parliamentarians, all who want to help Gibraltar in their fields. Being here has given me new ideas on how to market Gibraltar further which will allow us to progress on to the next level.”





This follows the Minister’s participation in UK tourism conference ‘The Future of Tourism’.

The event, hosted by leading industry title ‘Travel Weekly’, discussed topics such as sustainable growth for the future and facing a new reality after COVID.

This was the first face to face travel industry event in UK of this kind since the pandemic, offering the perfect opportunity to network with senior players in the tourism industry. Guest speakers included Garry Wilson, Chief Executive of EasyJet Holidays, Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of Jet2 and executives from the cruising industry.

Minister Daryanani also met with Her Excellency Saroja Sirisena, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the event, Minister Daryanani said, “As the industry starts to reconnect face to face, it is important for Gibraltar to be seen and to share its experiences through the pandemic, while also relaying to the trade how the destination is ready to build forward. This is an extremely competitive industry and it is imperative that the Gibraltar brand is kept at the forefront of people’s minds. I will continue to market Gibraltar ambitiously as we move into the post Covid world.”