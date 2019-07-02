Minister Bossano to Attend Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, will travel to Milan this week to participate in the annual meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, which brings together parliamentarians from the European and African countries of the Mediterranean, to discuss trade and Investment in the region. The first session will deal with alternative Capital markets and will include the participation of the European Investment Bank and the World Trade Organisation.

Other sessions will discuss finance options for economic growth including Bond IPOs and Crowdfunding.

There are two further sessions one on Startups and Venture Capital and the other on the experience of growth in the different participating countries.

Minister Bossano will return to Gibraltar on Saturday.