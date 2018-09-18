MICHAEL DANINO AWARD 2018 VOTES GETS UNDERWAY

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) have this past week sent out a poll to local musicians in order for them to vote who they feel is the 2018 Musician of the Year. The aim of the award is to present it to the musician with the most energy, passion and drive.

The GLMS would like to remind any musician who hasn’t received the poll to contact the Society via e-mail on glms@gibtelecom.net or via their official Facebook page; facebook.com/giblivemusic

The award will be presented at a special event on Friday 14th December at The Lord Nelson as from 20:00.

The trophy is sponsored by The Hunter Group and designed by Gibraltar Crystal.