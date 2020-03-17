Message to Business Owners During COVID-19

Already central banks have further reduced interest rates, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom have reacted and some of those here have already taken steps to assist clients with lending and deferment of liabilities for a defined period. NATWEST and JSYKE Bank in Gibraltar have already done so.

As sole shareholder of the Gibraltar International Bank, in these exceptional circumstances, the Government has directed and received confirmation from the Board that it will implement the necessary measures, similar to other international, commercial lending institutions, to help personal and business clients affected during this difficult period.

For those businesses in the hospitality, leisure, distributive and catering sector (the “relevant sector”) that have been affected by the restrictions imposed by the Government, the following measures will be in effect as from today.

Where the Government is the direct landlord of such businesses, the Government will waive all commercial rents for the second quarter of the calendar year 2020.

The Government does not presently have the legislative power to restrict the rents that can be charged across the board.

In line with the proposals Government is applying to its own commercial premises, Government seeks to encourage landlords to provide flexibility over the second quarter of the calendar year to affected businesses in such relevant sectors.

This is particularly the case given banks have provided flexibility on their interest payments to those financing the acquisition of commercial property.

In order to encourage similar behaviour from landlords the Government is proposing the following:

• If the landlord does not waive at least 50% of the rent due in the second quarter of the calendar year for affected businesses in these sectors the Government will introduce legislation for the gross rent due for this second quarter, without deductions, to be taxed at 50%.

• In addition tenants who are required to pay this rent and are not afforded flexibility will be allowed a deduction against their tax liability of three times the amount of rent paid.

• Alternatively these provisions will not apply where the landlord agrees to defer the rent due in this second quarter of the calendar year by waiving this and extending the lease by a further three months.

The Government will waive all business rates for affected businesses in the relevant sector for the second quarter of the calendar year 2020.