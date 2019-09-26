Mental Health First Aid for Youth – Courses available in October 2019

Clubhouse Gibraltar is happy to announce that two Clubhouse Staff members, Kevin Fowler and Darryl Britto, have been assessed by Mental Health First Aid England and are now approved trainers for the Youth Course in addition to the Mental Health First Aid Adult Courses. The Mental Health First Aid Youth courses were first delivered in Gibraltar in February and April 2019 and positive feedback was received from all those who attended.

Why Mental Health First Aid for Youth

Let’s start with the statistics: One in ten young people experience a mental health issue at any one time. Suicide is the leading cause of death for those aged 5-19.

In an average group of 30 15-year-olds:

Seven are likely to have been bullied

Six may be self-harming

One could have experienced the death of a parent

Record levels of young people are struggling. Academic pressure, social media, bullying, poverty, lack of availability of professional mental health support – all have been named by various sources as contributing to this epidemic of poor mental health in our young people.

It’s clear that young people are not getting the support they need. Key figures in a young person’s life – parents, family members, teachers, tutors, carers, youth workers – can often spot when a young person is struggling but may not know how best to help.

Learn to support young people

Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses are for everyone who works with, lives with or supports young people aged 8-18. They will teach you the skills and confidence to spot the signs of mental health issues in a young person, offer first aid and guide them towards the support they need. In doing so, you can speed up a young person’s recovery and stop a mental health issue from getting worse.

Our courses won’t teach you to be a therapist, but we will teach you to listen, reassure and respond, even in a crisis – and even potentially stop a crisis from happening.

But more than that, we aim to give you the information and skills to look after your own mental health so that you can set an example for young people. By giving you the tools to have these conversations, we hope to empower you to create a mentally healthy, supportive environment in your family, school, peer group or community.

Let’s create a future where mental health is treated as a normal part of life, in the same way as physical health. A future where every young person has access to support if they need it.

(Mental Health First Aid England 2019)

This two-day course qualifies you as a Youth Mental Health First Aider, giving you:

An in-depth understanding of young people’s mental health and factors that affect wellbeing

Practical skills to spot the triggers and signs of mental health issues

Confidence to reassure and support a young person in distress

Enhanced interpersonal skills such as non-judgemental listening

Knowledge to help a young person recover their health by guiding them to further support – whether that’s through self-help sites, their place of learning, the NHS, or a mix – engaging with parents, carers and external agencies where appropriate

Ability to support a young person with a long-term mental health issue or disability to thrive

Tools to look after your own mental wellbeing

Issues which are covered over the two days are as follow:-

Session 1

Youth Mental Health + What is Mental Health

Session 2

Depression + Anxiety

Session 3

Suicide + Psychosis.

Session 4

Self Harm + Eating Disorder

YOUTH MHFA – which can be attended by people aged 16 upwards and are relevant to the general population as well as professionals, parents, family members, teachers, tutors, carers and youth workers. Every MHFA course is delivered by a quality assured instructor, who has attended the instructor training programme accredited by the Royal Society for Public Health. Everyone on an MHFA course is taught a set of skills which enables them to support someone experiencing mental health issues. Each participant will receive a MHFA Youth manual, a workbook and a certificate of attendance.

Our next two-day course for MHFA YOUTH course will be on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th October 2019.

To register for this course or subsequent courses or for further information please contact Kevin Fowler at Clubhouse Gibraltar.

Tel: 20068423

E mail : mhfagib@gmail.com