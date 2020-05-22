Mental Health and wellbeing is being seen in a different light following the Covid-19 Lockdown restrictions and the challenges this has presented to many. However the restrictions have not stopped Clubhouse Gibraltar either making themselves available to the wider community whilst also contacting all their members via different communication channels to ensure that they are keeping well or offering advice or guidance.

Clubhouse Gibraltar together with Positive Pathways have provided information and awareness through social media as well as reaching out and responding to everybody who has required mental health support through various channels of communication, mail, e-mails, telephone, SMS, social media, zoom meeting and activities.

This has also included:

This year, more than ever we need to re-discover our connection to kindness and each other in our daily lives. The Lockdown has really brought home to a lot of us how important the connections between our family and our friends are.

It therefore feels right to use Mental Health Awareness Week this year to celebrate the many acts of kindness that are so central to the quality of Mental Health.

IN A WORLD WHERE YOU CAN BE ANYTHING – BE KIND

For further information please send an e-mail to info@clubhousegibraltar.com.