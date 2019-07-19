Meetings with Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia this morning met with the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP and separately with Boris Johnson MP.It is very significant that there was a meeting yesterday with current UK Prime Minister Theresa May and today with the two candidates contesting an election to succeed her.

This reflects the success of the ongoing policy of the Government to put across the Gibraltar point of view to decision-makers in the UK as quickly and as directly as possible.

The Gibraltar Government has developed a close working relationship with Members of Parliament in the United Kingdom from across the political spectrum and on all sides of the Brexit argument. This sensible and methodical strategy has allowed Gibraltar issues to be properly understood across the board. It has also built a solid base of support for our position now and into the future based on these personal relationships.

The meeting with the Foreign Secretary today centered on a discussion of the “Grace 1” situation and on preparations for our departure from the European Union.

In the meeting with Mr Johnson, the Chief Minister was able to put across the challenges posed by our proposed EU departure in October. There was also a discussion of other Gibraltar matters.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister wished both candidates all the best for next week.

The Government is very pleased that in less than 24 hours it has been able to raise the profile of Gibraltar issues with the Prime Minister Theresa May, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP and with Boris Johnson MP.