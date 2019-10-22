HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce the publication of the Drugs (Misuse) (Amendment) Regulations 2019 (the “Regulations”), which amend the Drugs (Misuse) Regulations 2005. The Regulations provide for the supply and possession of certain cannabis-based products for medicinal use in limited circumstances.

Registered medical practitioners working in the Gibraltar Health Authority (“GHA”) will be authorised to supply certain products to patients. Before being permitted to authorise the supply of cannabis-based products, each practitioner will first be required to complete appropriate training in respect of the use of these products. The GHA will ensure that practitioners are provided with initial training and thereafter from time to time.

Practitioners will regulate the supply of certain cannabis-based products to patients who have been diagnosed as suffering from any of the following conditions:

(a) moderate to severe muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis that has failed to respond to standard medications; (b) severe, refractory epilepsy that has failed to respond to standard medications; (c) severe and life-altering pain that has failed to respond to standard and rising levels of pain control medications; and (d) intractable nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy despite the use of standard treatments under supervision.

Each product must be specifically approved by the GHA as safe and effective, in full consultation with practitioners, before being authorised for supply under the regulations. The regulations further specify that a patient shall not administer such products by smoking.

The authority to supply approved cannabis-based products to the public is to be limited to the GHA pharmacy located at St. Bernard’s Hospital. The availability of all products which are currently obtainable from local pharmacies, by prescription or otherwise, will not be affected by the Regulations.