MAYOR’S AWARDS 2022 – Call for Nominations

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD invites nominations from members of the public for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held at the end of March 2022.

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and / or for a specific event or achievement. Nominees will have made a difference to our society.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at www.mayor.gi or collected from the Mayor’s Office at City Hall.

The completed Form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to [email protected] by Friday 4th February 2022.

Once all the nominations are received, the Awards Committee will convene to select the Award recipients.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or tel 200 47592