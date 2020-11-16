Mayor’s Awards 2021

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
44
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr John Gonçalves MBE GMD, invites nominations from members of the public for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held in the spring of 2021.

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and / or for a specific event or achievement.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at www.mayor.gi or picked up from the Mayor’s Office in the City Hall.

The completed form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to [email protected] by Friday 11th December 2020.

Once all the nominations are received the Awards Committee will convene to select the Award recipients.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleE-Notifications and £8 Handling Fee at the Post Office
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR